The big day is finally here: Nov. 8, Election Day.

Montanans who haven’t already mailed or delivered an absentee ballot will go to their local polling place today to cast the votes that will elect Montana’s two congressional representatives, two justices on the state Supreme Court, two seats on the Public Service Commission, a gaggle of seats in the state House and Senate, and approve or decline a couple of ballot initiatives. (Check our 2022 Election Guide for the full run-down of races and a plethora of information you can use to help inform your decisions.)

We’ve got no interest in telling you who to vote for, which is why MTFP doesn’t publish endorsements, but if you’ve got any last-minute questions about how to cast your vote, we’ve got a comprehensive FAQ for you that should help.

This year on Election Day, Montana Free Press’ home page will feature Decision Desk HQ, the same results-reporting resource used by Reuters and other national news outlets, so there’s no need to go bouncing from site to site looking for the latest updates and final calls — they’ll be right here at MTFP. Look for Decision Desk HQ to go live around 8 p.m. when the polls close.

We’ll also stay in close touch with county election offices throughout the day to track any administrative disruptions, disturbances or snafus, and we’ll have reporters posted up in Whitefish and Missoula to observe the Election Night celebrations (and otherwise) of western district House candidates Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel. Our Helena-based reporters will be checking in with the campaign watch-parties of eastern district House candidates Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning and Gary Buchanan. We’ll have a photographer delivering Election Day scenes from the Bitterroot Valley, and we’ll be sharing election-insight tweets from our own reporters and other astute observers here on the homepage.

Actual results aren’t likely to start trickling in until after 9 p.m., but we’ll be here until the races are called or it’s clear that they’ll be delayed. We anticipate publishing at least a half-dozen stories on Election Day before calling it a night. So if you’re the sort of election-watcher who wants to be first to get the latest, you’ve come to the right place.