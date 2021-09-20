Who are we?

Montana Free Press is an innovative, nonpartisan, public-powered news organization dedicated to delivering the information needs of all Montanans.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded by readers like you , which keeps us independent and advertising-free.

, which keeps us independent and advertising-free. We are your friends and neighbors — we report on the news that impacts our community because it’s where we call home.

— we report on the news that impacts our community because it’s where we call home. We believe in reporting news free of bias or partisanship — we hold truth to power, no matter where the lines fall.

We believe strongly in the importance of independent, locally-focused journalism.