Can you keep a secret?

You seem like a cool cat.

I hear you’re looking to snag some fine hooch for a good cause? I’ve got just the place. Gulch Distillers is hosting Montana Free Press for a speakeasy night on October 27th from 5:00-8:00 PM, and I can get you in…but we’ve got to keep it hush hush.

Sure, you can walk in the front door like any old Joe, but I can get you the goods: a secret cocktail menu you can’t find anywhere else.

If that wasn’t already the bee’s knees, one clam from each drink sale helps MTFP stay ad-free and independent.

Instructions and a password to get you in

Head north on Front St. just past Gulch Distiller’s front door

Turn left on W. 14th St.

Take the next left down Caboose Way and head down to the end

Now, the important part: When you get to the Gulch back door, give a good knock. When the door person asks for the password, tell ’em. “stop the presses.”

I’d love to see you dolled up in in your favorite 20’s duds, but nobody’s going to call you a wet blanket if you don’t.

And while I’m sure you can keep a secret, it’s OK if you let it slip to a few friends…

Brought to you by: