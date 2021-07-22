In a Nutshell

Montana Free Press, Montana’s premier statewide nonprofit news organization, has an immediate opening for an accomplished and ambitious Digital Production Editor to join our team in Helena.

Fast Facts

Established in 2016

Employees: 9+

Annual Budget: $1.2M

Headquarters: Helena, MT

Organizational Impact in 2020

128% growth in e-newsletter subscribers

129% growth in reader donations (memberships)

525% growth in average monthly site users

The Position

Montana Free Press seeks a Digital Production Editor. The position will work closely with editors and other managers to shepherd editorial copy and images to publication on our fast-growing website and social media feeds and create and distribute email newsletter products. The Digital Production Editor will also work closely with the Director of Audience Engagement to develop effective and timely calls to action for the website and other tasks designed to increase audience engagement. The ideal candidate will have a sharp eye for detail, keen organizational skills, strong working knowledge of SEO, basic HTML coding and photo editing competency, and experience posting stories in a CMS and curating social media platforms. The Digital Production Editor will be responsible for sourcing illustrative photography from stock and public domain sources, working with freelance photographers and designers to generate original graphic content, and managing a digital media library. Some evening work is required.

Basic Requirements

An adventurous technical spirit. Not intimidated by tackling something new.

Experience with the back end of a content management system (WordPress is preferred).

Basic command of HTML, CSS, and web analytics platforms including Google Analytics, Google Trends, Parse.ly, Twitter Analytics, Facebook Creator Studio, and Search Console.

Experience building newsletters, preferably with Mailchimp.

Proficient in all major productivity suites, including Google Workspace.

Experience creating graphics and basic proficiency with Photoshop.

Strong search engine optimization (SEO) skills; experience using Yoast is a plus.

Experience managing professional social media accounts and third-party scheduling tools.

Exceptional copy editing/proofreading skills.

Starting salary range: $40,000-$43,000 with benefits.

This is a full-time salaried position based in Helena, MT. Generous benefits package includes medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, retirement plan and paid vacation.

Montana Free Press is committed to diversity and encourages members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQIA+ people and people with disabilities.

Application details:​ To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to jobs@montanafreepress.org with “Digital Production Editor” in the subject line.