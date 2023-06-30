Montana Free Press is seeking a committed journalist to join our growing Helena-based nonprofit newsroom. The position is full-time, the salary is market-leading, the benefits are quality, and the opportunity is expansive. The position does not require relocation to Helena.

MTFP’s Indigenous Affairs Reporter will develop a beat focused on the information needs of the Native American citizens of Montana. Coverage areas include but are not limited to state and federal relations with the 12 sovereign tribes within Montana’s borders, tribal governance, land use, health care, criminal justice, legislative policy, culture and heritage, education, environment and economic development. We recognize that the Indigenous Affairs beat is historically underserved and entirely too large, diverse and varied for any single reporter to comprehensively cover. We’re looking for a reporter who can help define and prioritize coverage that begins to better serve Indigenous communities and creates a roadmap for expansion.

WHO YOU ARE:

A curious and resourceful journalist who’s driven to understand the people, politics and policies of Montana.

WHO WE ARE:

A growing, entrepreneurial, independent news organization. We value comprehensive context, journalistic innovation, and mutually beneficial collaboration.

Reporters who don’t live in Helena will be expected to travel to Helena during legislative sessions as necessary.

The reporter will also contribute to MTFP’s website and social media feeds, coordinate and collaborate with editors and reporters at partner news organizations, and contribute to strategic planning regarding collaborations, events, and fundraising. We’re looking for another mission-driven reporter with the talent and desire to help us build a sustainable noncommercial model for high-quality journalism in Montana. The ability to work independently and solid time-management skills are essential, especially for remote applicants.

If your skill set includes data analysis, broadcast experience, podcasting, video production, and/or photography, your application will stand out. MTFP is committed to providing market-competitive salaries and benefits, and to newsroom equity. People of color, women, LGBTQ people, and differently abled people are strongly encouraged to apply.

SALARY:

$48,000-$55,000 DOE

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit a résumé with two professional references, your three best reporting samples, and a cover letter to editor Brad Tyer at btyer@montanafreepress.org, or via mail to:

Brad Tyer

Montana Free Press

34 W. 6th Ave.

Suite 2C

Helena, MT 59601

Position is open until filled.

MTFP is a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News, Local Independent Online Publishers, Online News Association, Montana Newspaper Association, and the Montana Nonprofit Association. Our work is supported by donations from individual members and organizations and institutions that value high-quality, in-depth journalism.