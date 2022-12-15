Job Title: Montana Free Press / ICT Indigenous Montana Legislative Fellow

Supervisors: Jason Begay/Brad Tyer

Location: Helena, Montana

Position Type: Full-time, temporary fellowship (January—May 2023)

Department: Digital

Salary: $17/hour ($680/week), a housing stipend of $800 per month ($4,000 maximum for the fellowship) and health insurance (medical, vision, dental)

Desired start date is January 17, 2023.

This is a full-time, exempt position that reports to the DAE while assisting the DDO as needed. The position is based at MTFP’s headquarters in Helena, MT. Travel and some nights/weekends will be required and will likely increase after the pandemic.

JOB SUMMARY: Montana Free Press, Montana’s premier independent nonprofit news organization, in partnership with ICT (formerly Indian Country Today), has an immediate opening for an Indigenous Montana Legislative Fellowship in our Helena, Montana, newsroom. The paid fellowship is open to American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, First Nations and Métis undergraduate or graduate college students and early-career journalists who want to develop statehouse and political reporting skills in service of impactful community coverage.

The fellowship is an opportunity to deepen and broaden reporting skills while learning from experienced statehouse journalists and news industry professionals.

WHO YOU ARE: A curious and resourceful journalist or aspiring journalist interested in elevating underreported issues, politics and policy that impact Indigenous communities.

The fellow will work with a collaborative team of MTFP and ICT reporters and editors in the state’s capital to report on legislation and legislators that impact tribal communities and build sources within the American Indian Caucus of the Montana Legislature.

WHO WE ARE: Montana Free Press is a fast-growing, entrepreneurial, nonpartisan, multimedia news organization whose stories are published online and in print and broadcast news outlets statewide. MTFP is supported by nearly 3,000 individual members across Montana, and its reporting reaches more than 18,000 newsletter subscribers six days a week. ICT (formerly Indian Country Today) is a nonprofit, multimedia news enterprise. Our digital platform covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives. ICT is also a public media broadcast carried via public television stations, including FNX: First Nations Experience and Arizona PBS World channel.

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop the beat on Montana legislation and legislators within agencies, tribal nations and local governments for policy implementation.

Develop sources within the American Indian Caucus of the Montana Legislature, local governments and tribal nations.

Cover breaking news coverage, spot news coverage, and enterprise stories related to the Montana Legislature.

Participate in ICT and MTFP team meetings.

Work collaboratively with editors and fellow reporters/national correspondents.

Communicate openly and promptly sharing information and ideas with others throughout the organization.

Use journalistic and ethical judgment.

Pay attention to detail and care for factual accuracy.

Use background in American Indian and Alaska Native issues, histories, and cultures, and federal Indian policy to provide context in news stories.

Capture photos and video for the digital and broadcast platform, and social media channels.

Travel to report stories, if needed.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: This is a full-time, temporary fellowship (January —May 2023) paying $17/hour ($680/week) and includes a housing stipend of $800 per month ($4,000 maximum for the fellowship). The fellow will also be eligible for health insurance (medical, vision, dental) and will be provided a laptop and cell phone.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants should submit a résumé cover letter and one letter of professional reference to jason@ictnews.org. Position is open until filled. Desired start date is January 17, 2023.