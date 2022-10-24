The 2022 election will be the first in decades when Montana voters select not one but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state’s interests in Congress. Also up for the vote this year is control of the Montana Legislature, two seats on the state’s utility regulation board and two seats on the Montana Supreme Court.

The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show

Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel are the two main contenders for Montana’s new western U.S. House district. The presence of Libertarian John Lamb and Zinke’s long, variable record in government could make things complicated.

by Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Ann Bukacek and John Repke: Two views vie for one seat on the PSC

Retired executive John Repke hopes to be the first Democratic PSC commissioner in over a decade. Republican Ann Bukacek’s conservative platform has helped launch the Flathead Valley physician into the regulatory arena. On Nov. 8 voters will pick one to serve on the state’s influential Public Service Commission.

by Amanda Eggert

