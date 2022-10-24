The 2022 election will be the first in decades when Montana voters select not one but two U.S. representatives to advocate for the state’s interests in Congress. Also up for the vote this year is control of the Montana Legislature, two seats on the state’s utility regulation board and two seats on the Montana Supreme Court.
The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show
Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel are the two main contenders for Montana’s new western U.S. House district. The presence of Libertarian John Lamb and Zinke’s long, variable record in government could make things complicated.
