SPONSORED

100 dollar bill on fish hook

Got big bucks? Tell us what to write!

If we do it right, you’ll miss the fact that this is just an ad, which is exactly what our advertiser is counting on. We built up your trust, and now we get to cash in.

IS THIS THE NEWS YOU CARE ABOUT?

CONGRATS! YOU FOUND ACTUAL STORIES!

Carter County Montana Homecoming Parade Montana
Long Streets

Growing home in Ekalaka

Eastern Montana’s Carter County is bucking longtime trends toward population declines in rural plains communities, adding 255 residents according to the 2020 census. How? Oil money, dinosaurs and family.

by Eric Dietrich