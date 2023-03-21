This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Senate Bill 458, a bill to define sex based on how a person’s reproductive system functions, passed out of the Senate chamber Friday on a 28-22 vote, despite briefly seeing a much closer margin due to fleeting Republican opposition. Proponents cast the bill as an attempt to clarify the definition of sex in light of public mainstreaming of “gender fluidity, gender transition, gender expression, transgenderism,” as the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, argued during a Thursday floor debate. Opponents say the bill would strip legal recognition from transgender people and many people with intersex conditions, linking it to a continued tide of anti-trans and LGBTQ+ bills nationwide. It will now proceed to the House.
latest stories
Election security committee debates enforcement
The Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on Election Security plans to drop a final bill dictating who should investigate election crimes in Montana. But with a March 28 deadline looming, members still disagree on the answer: the attorney general or the commissioner of political practices?
GOP revives debate about constitutional authority over university system
The long shadow of the 2021 Legislature fell across Helena again last week as Republican lawmakers revived a debate about constitutional authority over Montana’s university system. The current jurisdictional tug-of-war between legislators and the state’s seven-member Board of Regents ties back to a pair of bills passed by Republicans last session.
Former Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson’s war of words
Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson referred to Republican efforts to reshape the judiciary as a “jihad,” a “fight to the death” and “a war perpetrated by the supermajority Freedom Caucus, the Legislature, the governor, and the attorney general.”