When your landlord is also your boss
When Carla and Darin Fisher opened Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls in 2016, they knew they wanted to take care of their employees. Six years later, they offer competitive wages, health insurance, retirement benefits, long-term disability and even paid time off for their full-time employees — all rare perks for service industry jobs these days.…
‘Glamping’ proposal threatens Gallatin River, conservationists claim
The Riverbend Glamping Getaway project has united scores of neighbors and environmental groups against a Bozeman couple who contend they have met all the legal obligations to build their glamping resort, despite the property sitting in a designated flood plain.
Inside the mind of a mail-bombing terrorist
“Ted K” is a hyper-focused view of Ted Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor who became radicalized in Lincoln, living as a recluse in a 10-by-12 room without electricity or water, surrounded by harsh elements and learning survival skills. The film’s Montana-born producer and crew revisit the story that put Lincoln on the map.
Air Force unfazed by Russian saber-rattling
Despite concerns about nuclear tensions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, operations of the missile silos at Malmstrom Air Force Base here remain normal, military officials said. “There’s been no change to force protection conditions at Malmstrom AFB, and we won’t speculate on potential future adjustments,” Jennifer Greene, spokesperson for Air Force Global Strike…
State unveils broadband access map, solicits grant applications
Data presented by the state broadband office indicates two-thirds of Montana addresses have current or pending 100 mbps service. Private internet providers who want to reach underserved areas can apply for help from a $266 million fund.
Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages
Billings Clinic is just one of scores of hospitals taking this strategy. The demand is so high, and the nursing shortage so great, that there’s a backlog of thousands of international health care professionals awaiting visas to work in the U.S.
Medical marijuana users brace for shortages as recreational market opens
Sales of recreational marijuana are underway, and dispensary owners say they’re not ready to meet the demand. That may mean problems for the 55,000 Montanans who hold medical marijuana cards.
Montana’s fastest-growing city last year? It wasn’t Bozeman.
New Census Bureau estimates chart Montana’s population shifts during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kalispell led the pack for new residents.
A road runs through it
Highway 191 between Bozeman and Big Sky is one of the busiest roadways in Montana, and one of the deadliest for wildlife. Solutions are a long time coming.
Rising housing costs driven by Montana home shortage, researcher says
Presenting to a legislative committee Monday, an analyst with the Pew Charitable Trusts suggests lawmakers look at ways to make new home construction easier.
How a hand-tied local health department is keeping up the fight against COVID-19
With less than half of its eligible population vaccinated, Cascade County is marshaling support from local emergency responders, tackling misinformation one-on-one, and trying hard to keep morale high.
Great Falls group petitions for slaughterhouse study
Citizens and the city commission want the state to study environmental impacts of what would be the largest food processing plant in the U.S.
Coronavirus report: Great Falls
“The hotel industry will be forced to reinvent themselves in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to watch.”
How Montana got its new congressional map
Democrats wanted a competitive western district. Republicans wanted a simple split. The chair of Montana’s Districting and Apportionment wanted compromise. Here’s how that all boiled down to the state’s new U.S. House districts.
Legislative special counsel to investigate attorney general’s actions toward Helena hospital
A new legal position within the Montana Legislature is being tested for the first time with an investigation of Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s actions toward St. Peter’s hospital in Helena.
Attorney General overstepped authority in hospital incident, critics say
A growing chorus of critics say Austin Knudsen has been overstepping his legal authority as Montana’s Attorney General, a criticism that was renewed this week when news broke that Knudsen’s office dispatched a Montana Highway Patrol officer to St. Peter’s Health hospital in Helena.
The high price of housing history in Bonner
Last summer, Bonner Property Development sold more than half the 42 historic mill homes in Bonner. In January, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval for the remaining 19 homes to be subdivided into individual parcels. Those homes could be on the market as early as June. And they’re not getting any more…
Missoula GOP aims to fact-check election fraud allegations
For nearly a year, Republican Rep. Brad Tschida’s allegations of discrepancies in Missoula County’s 2020 election have gone unresolved. Now, citing voters’ professions of waning faith, the Missoula County Republican Party has hatched a plan to determine if there’s any truth to his claims.
Montana gives away tens of thousands of rapid COVID tests monthly. Why are certain groups left out?
Public health officials and policymakers alike see rapid antigen tests as a strong tool to keep businesses open and parents working. But a look at Montana’s distribution of the tests shows a patchwork system with limited access for many.