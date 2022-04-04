When your landlord is also your boss

When Carla and Darin Fisher opened Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls in 2016, they knew they wanted to take care of their employees. Six years later, they offer competitive wages, health insurance, retirement benefits, long-term disability and even paid time off for their full-time employees — all rare perks for service industry jobs these days.…

by Justin Franz

News doesn’t just happen at the national or state level — it happens in your town and in your neighborhood. MTFP Local is in-depth, independent reporting on the stories impacting your community from reporters who call it home.

LATEST HEADLINES

Ted K Montana
Culture

Inside the mind of a mail-bombing terrorist

“Ted K” is a hyper-focused view of Ted Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor who became radicalized in Lincoln, living as a recluse in a 10-by-12 room without electricity or water, surrounded by harsh elements and learning survival skills. The film’s Montana-born producer and crew revisit the story that put Lincoln on the map.

by Erika Fredrickson
Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test
Military

Air Force unfazed by Russian saber-rattling

Despite concerns about nuclear tensions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, operations of the missile silos at Malmstrom Air Force Base here remain normal, military officials said. “There’s been no change to force protection conditions at Malmstrom AFB, and we won’t speculate on potential future adjustments,” Jennifer Greene, spokesperson for Air Force Global Strike…

by Jenn Rowell

BILLINGS

BOZEMAN

GREAT FALLS

HELENA

Politics

How Montana got its new congressional map

Democrats wanted a competitive western district. Republicans wanted a simple split. The chair of Montana’s Districting and Apportionment wanted compromise. Here’s how that all boiled down to the state’s new U.S. House districts.

by Eric Dietrich

MISSOULA

Dylan Moore and Kevin Wheeler
Real Estate

The high price of housing history in Bonner

Last summer, Bonner Property Development sold more than half the 42 historic mill homes in Bonner. In January, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval for the remaining 19 homes to be subdivided into individual parcels. Those homes could be on the market as early as June. And they’re not getting any more…

by Ashley Nerbovig