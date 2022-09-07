|Best of the West Contest: Explanatory Reporting
|Common Ground, Part I: ‘Soil is our livelihood and we better protect it, or we’re screwed.’
|Emily Stifler Wolfe & Jason Thompson
|Better Newspaper Contest: Best Breaking News Coverage, 1st place division 5
|Dozens rally for parental rights, and against mask mandates
|Alex Sakariassen
|Better Newspaper Contest: Best Continuing News Coverage, 2nd place division 5
|How Montana got its new congressional map
|Eric Dietrich
|Better Newspaper Contest: Best Education Coverage, 3rd place division 5
|Republicans bring race-based education debate to Montana
|Alex Sakariassen
|Better Newspaper Contest: Best Feature Story, 3rd place division 5
|Growing Home in Ekalaka
|Eric Dietrich
|Better Newspaper Contest: Best Website, 2nd place division 5
|Website
|Nate Schoenfelder, Stephanie Farmer, John Adams, Eric Dietrich, Brad Tyer
|Better Newspaper Contest: Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award, 1st place division 5
|Crazy Mountains at a Crossroads
|Amanda Eggert
|Better Newspaper Contest: Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award, 2nd Place division 5
|Trout in Trouble
|Amanda Eggert
|Better Newspaper Contest: Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award, 3rd place division 5
|Sharing the love of the Lower Yellowstone
|Amanda Eggert