Grow Your Own Teacher programs lift off
This spring, the Legislature approved a new Grow Your Own Teacher grant program to help rural schools struggling with teacher recruitment and retention. Now, three recipients are prepping to pave a pathway for high school students to enter Montana classrooms.
How Montana schools want to spend their COVID cash
This week marked the submission deadline for public school districts’ plans for spending hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The contents provide a glimpse at how Montana schools are hoping to address the pandemic’s long-term impacts.
Making the case for public pre-K
Another legislative defeat this spring left Montana with the dubious title of a “preschool desert.” Yet advocates of early childhood education continue to argue the case for a state-funded public preschool model using data gleaned from recent pilot programs.
Rural Montana schools are understaffed. Licensing obstacles are making it worse.
Last year, 137 Montana schools employed unlicensed teachers, more than half of them in rural areas. MTFP partnered with the Hechinger Report to investigate how continued barriers to teacher certification are impacting administrators, teachers and classrooms.
Recommending new rules for schools
The Office of Public Instruction has convened two task forces to review the regulations governing teacher preparation and licensing. It’s a routine process, but with many Montana schools struggling to fill teaching positions, it could have a major impact on K-12 education in the state.
ACLU sues OPI, alleging Indian education shortcomings
The ACLU of Montana filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Montana Office of Public Instruction on behalf of tribes, parents and students. The challenge alleges that state education officials have failed to live up to their constitutional Indian education mandate.
OPI reports $29 million in COVID funds already disbursed to schools
The latest figures from the Montana Office of Public Instruction show $564 million is still left in federal COVID-19 relief coffers for K-12 education.
Regents approve doubled cost of UM dorm remodel
The cost of steel, plastics and other construction materials has skyrocketed nationwide. For the University of Montana, that meant asking the Board of Regents to approve doubling the cost of a dorm-to-office conversion.
ARPA requirements may put Montana schools at risk for federal funding
Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has expressed concern that 105 Montana school districts may fail to meet federal standards for COVID-19 relief funding, and informed the U.S. Department of Education last month that OPI cannot distribute the funds until the issue is resolved.
Republicans bring race-based education debate to Montana
Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Superintendent Elsie Arntzen have drawn Montana into a national conservative fight over race-based public education.
