Skylar Browning, Interim Board Chair— Skylar is an award-winning writer and editor, published author, and communications director for one of the nation’s leading multifamily real estate firms. His work has been honored by the Montana Newspaper Association and the Society of Professional Journalists, and he received an NEA fellowship from the Arts Journalism Institute at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. “Montana Baseball History,” his first book, co-authored by Jeremy Watterson, was published in 2015.

Mark Huber, Board Treasurer — Mark grew up in Kalispell, graduated from Northwestern University and received a master’s degree with majors from John Hopkins University in International Economics, European Studies and American Foreign Policy. Mark’s career in banking began at Chase Manhattan, where he moved from New York City to Hong Kong, spending 23 years with Chase and one year with Citibank before returning to Montana to serve as Market President for US Bank in Helena. Now in retirement, Mark splits his time between Helena and Redmond, Oregon, where his wife, Christina, is a nurse practitioner. He has two grown children — a software engineer in Chicago and an American History teacher in New Jersey.

Alexis Bonogofsky, Interim Board Secretary — Alexis is a rancher, organizer and freelance writer and photographer who lives and works along the Yellowstone River in southeastern Montana on her family’s ranch. For eleven years, she managed the Tribal Lands Partnership Program, where she worked with Montana tribes and inter-tribal organizations on energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, bison restoration to tribal lands, protection of sacred and historical sites and wildlife conservation. In 2014 Alexis was awarded a Cultural Freedom Fellowship from the Lannan Foundation.

Anne Avis, Board Member — Anne is an experienced board leader in independent nonprofit journalism. She co-chairs the boards of Internews, a global media development organization, and KQED, public media in the Bay Area. She also serves on the board of Tinworks Art in Bozeman. Since 1994, Anne and her husband, Greg, have split their time between the Bay Area and Clyde Park, MT.

John Brueggeman, Board Member — John is a successful businessman and entrepreneur with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. John is a Montana-based executive vice president of the Motor Vehicle Software Corporation. Before that, he served for 10 years as a Republican in the Montana Legislature. He was first elected to the House at age 21 and went on to serve in the state Senate, where he chaired the Transportation Committee.

Drew Geiger, Board Member — Drew is a consultant specializing in human resource management and governmental affairs, focusing on local and state government. He has more than 25 years of experience working with private and public sector organizations. Drew is a former policy analyst for the National Conference of State Legislatures and served as communications director for the Montana Department of Commerce. Drew was also the former lead staff to the Montana Legislature’s Economic Affairs Committee.

Susan Fox, Board Member — Susan grew up in Billings and recently retired from the Montana Legislative Services Division. She retired after 16 years as executive director. Prior to that, she worked 14 years as a research analyst and spent the 1989 and 1991 sessions working for the Senate and House, respectively. She also worked for the Department of Institutions and Board of Crime Control from 1987-1991. A University of Montana graduate with a master’s degree in sociology, Fox lives in Helena and enjoys time with her family on the Stillwater River.

Tresa V. Smith, Board Member — Tresa comes from a Montana pioneer ranching family, and her career spans the political, not-for-profit, and business worlds. She received her PhD in government from Georgetown University and worked in the White House under the Johnson and Carter administrations. Tresa specialized in press, scheduling and advance, and fundraising on seven presidential campaigns, including Joe Biden’s first presidential bid, and worked in numerous gubernatorial and senatorial races, including Max Baucus’ first Senate campaign. In the not-for-profit world, Tresa was the director of development for The League of Conservation Voters, the international foundation Ashoka, and The Nature Conservancy of Montana. In business, she was among the initial U.S. importers of the Brazilian Mangalarga Marchador horse, the first to introduce the breed to Montana, and a co-founder and president of the U.S. Mangalarga Marchador Association. She lives on her family’s cattle ranch in Boulder, Montana.