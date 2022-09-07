read the series
Nine ways to divide Montana
The state Districting and Apportionment Commission has presented its finalist U.S. House district maps, now open for public feedback and partisan parsing.
House districting negotiations snag on ‘what’s fair?’ question
Montana’s districting commission wanted to present the public with a single congressional map to ponder this week. Instead, with Democrats and Republicans at loggerheads, it’s presenting two for more feedback.
How Montana got its new congressional map
Democrats wanted a competitive western district. Republicans wanted a simple split. The districting commission chair wanted compromise. This is how it all shook out.