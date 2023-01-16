FEATURED

‘Transilience’ on display

Helena’s Holter Museum will feature Rae Senarighi, Cohen Anaya, and transgender, nonbinary and two spirit artists from across Montana in exhibits designed to create a ‘mirror for our community.’
by Anna Paige

