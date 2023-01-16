FEATURED
‘Transilience’ on display
Latest arts and culture reporting
New music considers complex history of Montana’s Catholic missions
From Higgins to Bear Tracks
Inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival to launch in Missoula
No shouting. No name calling. Just award-winning local journalism for Montanans by Montanans.
Sign up for our free weekday newsletter.
MORE ARTS AND CULTURE REPORTING
‘Daughter of a Lost Bird’ and the complexities of Indigenous identity
“Daughter of a Lost Bird” — a documentary made by and featuring two Montana Native women — is less about closure than about openings. There is no tidy bow at the end, and no singular takeaway. It plays out unapologetically in the realm of loose ends, liminal spaces and uncertainties. Filmmakers/actors Brooke Pepion Swaney and…
Rallying past the pandemic at Tippet Rise
After the pandemic canceled one season and impeded another, Tippet Rise reopens for the season June 10, and live music will return to the facility along with van tours, serving approximately 300 people a day.
Exhibit celebrating Apsáalooke ‘women and warriors’ opens in Bozeman
Bringing the exhibit to Montana represents a historic moment. The objects — including sacred war shields, tobacco bundles and historic beadwork — have not been in the same place at one time on Crow land since the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Billboard project in Billings celebrates Crow culture and people
A billboard near the intersection of Monad and Laurel roads in Billings is one of 53 put up across the country as part of a social-justice campaign advocating for artists and art installations in public spaces.
Montana poets embrace Native culture in new graphic novel
Montana poets M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse authored the graphic novel “Thunderous” in hopes of representing Native culture in an expanding medium.
Inside the mind of a mail-bombing terrorist
“Ted K” is a hyper-focused view of Ted Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor who became radicalized in Lincoln, living as a recluse in a 10-by-12 room without electricity or water, surrounded by harsh elements and learning survival skills. The film’s Montana-born producer and crew revisit the story that put Lincoln on the map.