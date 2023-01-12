The campaign rhetoric, struggles for political power and results of the 2022 election converge in the 68th meeting of the Montana Legislature.
EPISODE 1
‘The House is ready for business’
Montana lawmakers take their oaths of office and begin their work in the state Capitol. Host Nadya Faulx and reporters Shaylee Ragar, Ellis Juhlin, and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss a rules debate that’s dividing the GOP, how moderate Republicans are working with Democrats, a new Montana Freedom Caucus, and the beginnings of the state budget.
season 2 preview
‘Everybody smile, we’re running the place’
With the 2022 election over, Montana Republicans hold power not seen in the state capitol in nearly a century. Lawmakers arrive in Helena on Jan. 2 to begin a new session. Before then, here’s a recap of what’s happened and a look forward at what to expect.