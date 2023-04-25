Kicking off spring in Missoula, people from across the region gathered to sing, drum, and dance for the 54th Annual Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana last weekend. The celebration, organized by the Kyiyo Native American Student Association, was an opportunity to honor movement, family and culture, connect generations, and show off dance styles and regalia from different tribes.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday, Ruben Little Head and Tommy Christian slipped in a few jokes while emceeing the pow wow and leading the ceremonies. Conan Cutstherope and Wozek Chandler, dressed in silver, red and orange regalia, served as head dancers, and Dry Lake jammed as the host drum. Royalty included Cailei Cummins as Miss Kyiyo, Morgan Shakespeare as Junior Miss Kyiyo, and Tamia Bull Bear as Little Miss Kyiyio. Dancers of all ages competed in traditional, fancy, chicken, and jingle dances.

Montana is home to approximately 63,000 people of Native American heritage and 12 distinct tribal nations, including the Niitsitapi (Blackfeet), Apsáalooke (Crow), Sélish (Salish), Qlispé (Pend d’Oreille), Ksanka (Kootenai), Annishinabe (Chippewa and Little Shell Chippewa), Ne-i-yah-wahk (Plains Cree), A’aninin (Gros Ventre), Nakoda (Assiniboine), Lakota and Dakota (Sioux), and Tsetsêhesêstâhase and So’taa’eo’o (Northern Cheyenne). Visitors from Washington and Idaho were represented at Kyiyo as well.

More than 100 people meld together, creating heat and energy, during the Grand Entry at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Friday, April 21, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

A drum group sings for judges and dancers during the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

At the Kyiyo Pow Wow, dancers competed in five different categories primarily based on age and dancing style. The Jingle dance, pictured here, is typically danced by women with metal cones sewn into their regalia. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Herschel Williamson smiles after taking second place in traditional for teens at the Kyiyo Pow Wow on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Sooney Little Plume takes third place for the Golden Age category at the Kyiyo Pow Wow on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Complex beadwork decorates Dinay Cree Whitford’s back at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Whitford took second place in teen’s traditional. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Young people, from tiny tots to teenagers, are encouraged to dance and participate at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

A teenage Jingle dancer at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Abbillee Runsabove, who took first place in the teenage jingle dance, joins the Grand Entry on her toes at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP

Donovan Waskahat swirls in the junior Fancy dance at the Kyiyo Pow Wow at the University of Montana on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Credit: John Stember / MTFP