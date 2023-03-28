This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday.
Number of students enrolled in the Montana University System as of fall 2022. On Monday, the organization that collectively represents them — the Montana Associated Students — unanimously approved a resolution opposing a pair of bills in the 2023 Legislature that MAS asserts would infringe on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents. Both bills call for a constitutional amendment granting the Legislature control over campus policies governing student rights and civil liberties. One of them, House Bill 517, got its first hearing last week. The MAS resolution echoes concerns voiced by HB 517 opponents at that time, who argued that “the separation of power between the Legislature and the [regents] is in the best interests of all students, both current and prospective.” Copies of the resolution were sent to Gov. Greg Gianforte, the seven members of the Board of Regents and all 150 Montana lawmakers.
latest stories
Abortion restrictions spark conflict, hours of testimony in committee hearings
Lawmakers and members of the public feuded over bills to curb abortion in multiple hearings Monday and Tuesday, debates that reached a peak when Democrats walked out of a Senate committee in protest of what they called inflammatory rhetoric from proponents.
Summer camps strive to fill childcare gaps in Missoula
Summer camp registration day in Missoula is almost here, a date parents have marked on their calendars and one that stands to influence the course of an entire summer for many families. If that sounds melodramatic, it’s because the date Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Department opens registration for summer programming — this year, it’s April 2 — has become a critical moment for parents who need childcare during the out-of-school months.
FW&P seeks public input on gray wolf conservation and management plan
At Gov. Greg Gianforte’s request, the department is replacing the document that’s guided Montana’s management of gray wolves since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed federal protections — at the direction of the U.S. Congress — in 2011. As part of the process, FWP is conducting virtual public scoping meetings on April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.