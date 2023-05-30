Credit: Adobe stock. May not be republished without license.

As you might have heard, Montana and other states are now allowed to remove ineligible participants from the Medicaid rolls for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the recent ending of the public health emergency designation, health policy experts fear that the so-called redetermination process of participant eligibility is going to create, to put it bluntly, a bureaucratic paperwork nightmare and the loss of coverage for millions nationwide. 

In Montana, fewer than half of the 32,143 people contacted by the state health department for the first round of evaluations have responded, as Lee newspapers recently reported. National research indicates that some people found to be ineligible for Medicaid might face a lapse in coverage while they find other options. 

We’d like to hear more from Montanans on Medicaid who are trying to figure out their next steps. Have you been contacted by the state health department about your eligibility? What are your future plans for health care coverage? You can let us know by filling out this short questionnaire. 

Our team at MTFP feels strongly that insight from real people makes our policy coverage more useful for everyone. Thanks for contributing your voice to help us produce stronger journalism.

