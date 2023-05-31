This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday.
$54 million in federal funds from a 2020 COVID-19 relief package for Montana public schools remain to be used, and are set to expire Sept. 30. The funds are from the second of three such federal relief packages, which offered schools and the state Office of Public Instruction a combined $593 million to address issues raised by the pandemic. According to OPI, Montana school districts have so far used the money for myriad initiatives including tutoring, transportation, expanded career and technical education programs and the creation of outdoor learning spaces. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has routinely reminded teachers, parents and school administrators of the pending deadline since late last year. The third round of federal funding — $382 million, or more than half the overall total — similarly expires on Sept. 30, 2024. As of April 30, roughly 34% of those funds had been spent.
LATEST STORIES
Judge rules in favor of corner-crossing hunters
A federal judge ruled Friday that four Missouri hunters did not trespass when they corner crossed and passed through the airspace above Fred Eshelman’s Elk Mountain Ranch.
BLM seeking public comment on conservation priorities
Through June 20, the Bureau of Land Management is accepting comments on a proposal that the agency put conservation priorities — e.g., ecological health and the “resilience of renewable resources” — on equal footing with long-established agency objectives such as livestock grazing and oil, gas and coal leasing.
Health care provider rates remain in limbo
In total, Republicans and Democrats approved roughly $330 million in new state and federal funds to support Medicaid rate increases. But when it comes to the budget, nothing about provider rates will be official until House Bill 2 is signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte and the new rates have an effective date on the calendar.…