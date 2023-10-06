This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a weekly newsletter with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.

It’s been a busy week for Montana Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, a likely entrant to Montana’s 2024 U.S. Senate race and a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, a role that has given him a megaphone to repeatedly agitate against GOP leadership in Congress.

On Sept. 30, Rosendale was among the 90 (out of 221) House Republicans who voted against a continuing resolution to avert a shutdown of the federal government and keep the lights on (and federal workers employed) until mid-November. Rosendale decried the measure — which was pushed by now-erstwhile House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and ultimately signed by Democratic President Joe Biden — as an effort by the “uniparty” to sell the American people short by circumventing the normal appropriations process and ostensibly furthering the policies of Biden and former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Fellow Montana House Republican Ryan Zinke, who had previously voted for a different stopgap funding measure, voted with Rosendale, though neither of their votes impacted the outcome. The resolution passed 335-91.

Congressman Matt Rosendale Credit: Courtesy photo.

As promised, the passage of the continuing resolution ignited a rebellion from the GOP’s right flank, which has not hidden its ill will toward McCarthy. On Oct. 2, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — not technically a Freedom Caucus member, but about as far-right as it gets in Congress — made a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries made clear the minority party wasn’t going to bail McCarthy out. When the vote came up the next day, Rosendale was one of eight House Republicans to vote against McCarthy, the gray-haired “young gun” from Bakersfield, California. It was the first time the House had voted to fire a speaker in its history.

“I am tired of being lectured by people who have been here for decades and have increased the national debt to $33 trillion. It’s about time we did something differently,” Rosendale said ahead of the vote, per Lee newspapers’ Tom Lutey, who has spearheaded Montana’s in-state coverage of the budgetary cluster-fiasco in Washington.

Rosendale elaborated to TV news outlet NonStop Local that he felt McCarthy had betrayed the trust of Republicans by negotiating with Democrats over GOP objections.

On this vote, Zinke stuck with McCarthy and aimed invective at his seatmate and the Freedom Caucus.

RELATED Joel Krautter and Ric Holden join ranks of Republicans interested in Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat The ever-growing field of Montana Republicans interested in running for the state’s eastern U.S. House of Representatives district now includes six potential candidates.

“You can’t complain about smoke from the fire when you’re the one holding the matches,” Zinke told NonStop Local in a text. “Vacating the chair is a waste of time all due to personal disagreements when we should be doing our jobs and funding the government, defending our country and securing our border. We’re here to build, not burn.”

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, wasn’t thrilled with Rosendale either, telling the D.C. tipsheet Punchbowl News that he “didn’t realize that Matt Rosendale and Nancy Pelosi attend the same prayer group.”

Daines is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the party organization tasked with electing Republicans to the U.S. Senate and, this cycle in particular, defeating longtime incumbent Montana Democrat Jon Tester. Daines and other prominent Republicans have tapped Belgrade businessman and novice candidate Tim Sheehy for the task, a casting decision that has generated consistent criticism from Rosendale. That’s where the GOP hardline’s concept of the “uniparty” comes in — that despite their expressed policy differences, the respective apparatuses of two-party power have more similarities with their counterparts across the aisle and the big-money donors backing them than they do with their constituents.

Rosendale expressed a version of that belief in a talk to donors last week, a video of which was reported by yet another D.C. news site, the Messenger.

In the video, Rosendale is heard saying he repeatedly prayed for a small Republican majority following the 2022 election because he recognized “that a small majority was the only way that we were going to advance a conservative agenda.”

The current split in the House is 221 Republicans to 212 Democrats.

He confirmed that position to Lutey, with the Lee papers: “I will absolutely verify, I said I was hoping that we had a small majority because I knew that if a majority was very big, we would not be able to move the conservative agenda. And guess what? I was right.”

Those remarks have generated criticism from Republicans both in-state and out.

“I will absolutely verify, I said I was hoping that we had a small majority because I knew that if a majority was very big, we would not be able to move the conservative agenda. And guess what? I was right.” Montana Republican U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale

“Maryland Matt Rosendale prays for Democrats to win elections? Did God answer his prayers in 2018 when Jon Tester humiliated him?” Arkansas Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said on X, formerly known as Twitter, parroting Democrats’ nickname for East Coast transplant Rosendale. “This is just one of many, many reasons that Maryland Matt won’t come within a country mile of the Senate.”

GOP state legislative staffer Kyle Schmauch — who worked for Rosendale when he served as Montana’s state auditor — came to his old boss’ defense, contrasting Rosendale’s opposition to Ukraine funding with D.C.’s general willingness to buy more bombs.

“Thankfully, Montana elections are not decided by warmongers like Tom Cotton,” Schmauch said on X. “Whether it’s Rosendale or Sheehy, our next senator will be determined by Montanans, not Arkansas neocons.”