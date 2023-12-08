Get an insider’s look into what’s happening in and around the halls of power with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Sign up to get the free Capitolized newsletter delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

December 7, 2023

Montana Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale kind of, almost-not-quite announced his long-rumored 2024 bid for U.S. Senate Wednesday, stating in a video posted to social media that he’s “heavily considering running” for the seat currently held by Democrat Jon Tester.

“Over the last several months, I’ve been humbled by the overwhelming support I’ve received from Montanans to challenge Jon Tester, including dozens of state legislators that I’ve had the pleasure of serving with, and the Montana speaker of the House, and the Senate president,” Rosendale said in the video. “While I was truly honored and privileged to represent the people of eastern Montana in Congress, it is difficult for me to stand by and allow Mitch McConnell and the uniparty to sell our country short and attempt to select our next senator.”

Tester, the only Democrat in Montana with a statewide constituency, is a three-term incumbent and a top target of national Republicans in their effort to win a majority in the U.S. Senate this election cycle. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, chaired by Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, tapped Belgrade entrepreneur and political novice Tim Sheehy for the task of taking on Tester.

But many Republicans in both Washington, D.C., and Montana, including several state legislators, have been pushing Rosendale, a GOP hardliner affiliated with the House Freedom Caucus, to run.

“To challenge this status quo, we need a courageous figure in D.C.,” 39 GOP state lawmakers wrote in an open letter in August. “Someone unafraid to defy the Mitch McConnell establishment, demand change, and restore Congress to the principles that shaped this great nation.”

Rosendale, who’s been rumored for months to be planning a run for the seat, has also publicly attacked both Tester and Sheehy, repeatedly stating on social media that they’re all part of the “D.C. Cartel” and the “McConnell-Biden establishment.”

The deadline to file for the Senate race is March 11, 2024. Rosendale challenged and lost to Tester in 2018.

It’s not entirely clear how the policy views of Rosendale and Sheehy might diverge, but it’s no secret that Rosendale is comfortable bucking the Republican party line. He played an important role in the ouster of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year, the result of McCarthy’s support of a bipartisan continuing budget resolution that temporarily kept the government operating.

Rosendale’s statement Wednesday followed a remarkable press release from the NRSC earlier in the day suggesting that Rosendale is a “plant from the Democrats.”

The NRSC’s statement came after McCarthy announced that he would resign from Congress at the end of the year. Rosendale was one of eight House Republicans who, along with congressional Democrats, voted to boot McCarthy from the speakership in October.

The NRSC release said Rosendale has benefitted from television ads paid for by a Democratic-aligned super PAC and “has been a great ally to Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi in their efforts to take back the House.”

In September, Politico reported that a group with ties to national Democrats called Last Best Place PAC took out a six-figure TV ad attacking Sheehy.

Rosendale addressed the NRSC’s statement in his video Wednesday.

“Earlier today, Mitch McConnell and the [NRSC] came out with a statement attacking me for fighting for fiscal responsibility,” Rosendale said. “They’re terrified of having a true conservative in the United States Senate who fights for the American people and not the swamp creatures who govern Washington.”

The fact that the NRSC is attacking Rosendale instead of Sheehy is “exactly why Senate Republicans continue to find themselves in the minority,” Rosendale added.

—Arren Kimbel-Sannit

EQC Votes Not To Support Private Land Hunting Initiative

A state environmental oversight committee voted this week not to support a proposed ballot initiative that would allow a landowner to hunt for deer, elk and black bear on their property during the general hunting season as long as the landowner is licensed and follows “all hunting laws and regulations pertaining to means of take and bag limits.”

The Environmental Quality Council’s 8-8 vote on the initiative does not stop its progress. But it does mean that the signature-gathering forms initiative sponsors plan to circulate will feature language noting the council’s opposition to the proposal.

In order to qualify for access to the 2024 ballot, the sponsor will have to gather signatures from 5% of voters in one-third of Montana’s House districts by June 21, 2024.

Initiative supporters say they’re backing the proposal because they own land they can’t hunt on within the Flathead Indian Reservation, the result of a long-standing rule — since upheld by the courts — preventing non-tribal members from hunting big game within tribal reservation boundaries. Proponents claim that giving them the ability to hunt game on their land within the reservation is a simple matter of private property rights and that they’re losing livestock forage to unharvested elk.

The sponsor of what is now known as Initiative 193, former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Rick Schoening, told the committee that the current system, in which the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes prohibit landowners from hunting big game on their property, infringes on Montanans’ constitutionally enshrined right to harvest fish and game.

But opponents of the initiative said it could weaken relationships between the state and the CSKT and open the door to wildlife privatization.

“This initiative would privatize and possibly commercialize our wildlife resources and upend the long-term management of those resources,” Kathleen Hadley of the Deer Lodge area told council members. “Giving private landowners exclusive access to those resources, which this initiative would do, violates the public trust. It would likely provide great hunting opportunities to the very wealthy, who could buy up working ranches just for the hunting opportunities.”

The Environmental Quality Council features both legislative and citizen members and has oversight of the Department of Environmental Quality; Fish, Wildlife and Parks; and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Republican members were generally supportive of, or at least curious about, the initiative, while Democrats were generally opposed.

Jim Keane, an EQC member and former lawmaker from Butte, said, “This one really puts the ‘um’ in dumb” in his committee remarks.

Under state law, certain committees have the responsibility to review proposed ballot initiatives and vote on whether to publicly support or oppose them. I-193 has already received a clean bill of health from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who deemed the proposal legally sufficient while flagging the CSKT’s opposition.

—Amanda Eggert and Arren Kimbel-Sannit

On Background

Senate Republicans try to stop messy Montana primary: A potential primary between Tim Sheehy and Matt Rosendale would likely be a bruising affair for both sides, a probability that national Republicans are attempting to avoid, Politico reported this summer.

History of Indian hunting and fishing rights as they pertain to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Hellgate Treaty of 1855: The history of hunting rights on tribal land is long and messy and, as with most such things, reflects poorly on white Americans, as this University of Montana graduate thesis explores.