The Helena Education Association representing area teachers this week voted down a contract presented by the Helena public school district after months of negotiations.

Of the total 462 association members who voted Tuesday, 416 voted against the contract while 46 voted for it, Jane Shawn, the association’s president, confirmed to Montana Free Press. Shawn told MTFP Wednesday that the largest remaining sticking points are over salary and benefits.

“With the increase in insurance costs and the 1% [raise], most of our educators would actually be bringing home less money than they did last year.” Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association

“The district offered a 1% increase to our salary for just a one-year contract. They also offered only half of the increase in our insurance costs,” Shawn said. “With the increase in insurance costs and the 1% [raise], most of our educators would actually be bringing home less money than they did last year.”

The association intends to take up negotiations with the district again in January, Shawn said.

“Eighty-eight percent of our members voted, and 90% of our membership voted against that offer, so I think that was a pretty clear determination that something else had to happen,” Shawn said.

Helena Superintendent Rex Weltz told MTFP Wednesday that he is excited to get back to the negotiation table in hopes of reaching a compromise.

“This is just an opportunity for us to continue the conversation around the district and teacher’s needs,” Weltz said.

Weltz also said that the district is trying to balance what the district can pay teachers with what is needed to run its programs.

“There’s not monies available to do and compensate our staff as we would like and keep all the programs that we’re used to and that we do a great job with,” Weltz said. “We’ll have to determine, you know, if more is given … where do we have to find that money and so what possibly could go away.”

“By no means does it reflect how we feel about teachers,” Weltz added. “My admin team certainly values our teaching staff, … but we’re in this middle of balancing [the] needs of all people.”

