Extreme low temperatures over the weekend resulted in heating failures at two Montana Department of Corrections facilities, the department said Tuesday.

On Friday night, a boiler at the Work Reentry Center at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge malfunctioned, affecting about 180 inmates. The department said temperatures inside the facility did not drop below 60 degrees. And on Saturday night, the department said, a boiler failed at the Pine Hills Correctional Facility in Miles City, which houses about 80 adult inmates and 30 juveniles.

The department said maintenance staff restored functionality to the boilers within a few hours of the outages in both cases.

“Unfortunately, MSP is not immune from the weather conditions that are affecting all Montanans this week,” Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said in a statement Friday evening. “The health and safety of inmates under our care and our people are of utmost importance to the department and we are thankful for the fast action and dedication of our maintenance team to remedy this situation.”

The department temporarily paused visitation over the weekend as a result of the weather, a spokesperson said.

On Monday morning, MTN News reported a minor issue with the heating system at one of the prison’s high-security units. The department told the outlet that it completed repairs to the system that morning.

Montana — indeed, much of the region — faced teeth-chattering weather over the weekend. Southwestern Montana saw temperatures dip below negative 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, Gootkin said in a statement that the department is continuing to monitor the effects of low temperatures but that no facility has reported new incidents with heating systems. The department also shut down the incident command team it assembled at the beginning of the cold snap in light of rising temperatures.

“Our maintenance teams are continuing to monitor and troubleshoot as minor issues pop up, but we have had no new major heating issues affecting inmates at any of our facilities for the past couple of days,” he said.