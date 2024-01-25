The nonprofit organization, United Way of Lewis and Clark County Area, is gearing up to conduct its annual count of the number of homeless people living in Helena.

The point-in-time survey is conducted each year to see how many individuals in the community are either living in shelters or other forms of temporary housing. The results are assembled by the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development and the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition and play a factor in federal and local policymaking and funding, according to a United Way press release.

“The information gathered helps our community measure housing instability and determine how resources can be effectively distributed to help our most vulnerable neighbors,” the press release said

The surveys will be available for those who experience housing insecurity beginning Thursday, Jan. 25, through Wednesday, Jan. 31. There are four designated survey sites: Gods Love, Our Place, the library and anchor park area and the Walmart area. United Way will be serving hot meals at each site, as well.

Additionally, Region 8 Housing and Urban Development Administrator Dominique Jackson will be in attendance during the training on Thursday.

According to former surveys, Helena has seen a steady increase in homelessness since the counts were first conducted in 2018 with about 93 unsheltered individuals recorded. The most recent survey in 2023 showed 164 homeless people living in Helena.

For any volunteer questions, email United Way community impact director Jeff Buscher at jeff@unitedwaylca.org.

In-depth, independent reporting on the stories impacting your community from reporters who know your town.