Record flooding in the Yellowstone River drainage this week wrought havoc on roads, bridges and communities across south-central Montana. Here’s what Montana Free Press has been able to learn about the infrastructure damage.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

All park entrances and some roads in Yellowstone were temporarily closed Monday as a result of flooding and related damage. Park staff posted a video taken from a helicopter flight that showed extensive damage to the park’s North Entrance Road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs, including numerous washed out sections. The park also posted photos Monday showing damage to its northeast entrance road, which exits the park near Cooke City.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said at a Tuesday press briefing that it’s unlikely the park’s northern roads will be re-opened this year, but that he hopes to re-open the park’s southern loop and its west, southern and eastern entrances this season. He also said it won’t be possible to know when the park will be able to re-open until flood waters recede further and park staff are able more thoroughly assess the damage.

Sholly also said it may not be possible to rebuild the Mammoth-Gardiner road in the same location, nor necessarily wise given the potential for future flood damage.

“We are looking at pulling the road away from the river and putting it on a completely different alignment,” he said.

PARK COUNTY

Gardiner, Cooke City, Paradise Valley, Livingston



Flooding along the main branch of the Yellowstone River downstream from the park also devastated roads and bridges through the Paradise Valley and inundated portions of Livingston.

The town of Gardiner on the park’s northern border was cut off as a result of flood damage, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night, as was Cooke City. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at a press conference Tuesday that responders had been able to open a vehicle route to Gardiner through Yankee Jim Canyon. Bichler said efforts were focused on giving tourists a chance to clear out of the town and ensuring that supplies can be moved in.

“The majority of bridges crossing the Yellowstone River in the Paradise Valley are not safe for use,” Park County officials wrote in a Tuesday morning update. At that time, officials said, only the Pine Creek, Murphy Lane and Mill Creek bridges were available for emergency use.

Among the area’s infrastructure casualties was the Carbella Bridge, a steel truss bridge off U.S. Highway 89 at Tom Miner Basin. A video circulating on Twitter showed the bridge being swept away by the raging river.

A map published Tuesday by Park County listed U.S. 89 as blocked at mile marker 23. It also listed the Point of Rocks bridge on U.S. 89 south of Emigrant as washed out. Park County Commissioner Bill Berg said at the Yellowstone National Park briefing Tuesday that MDT has contacted a contractor about repairing the Point of Rocks bridge.

Bichler noted Tuesday that water was still running high in many locations, making it difficult to determine how much damage has occurred.

“Lots and lots of folks experiencing lots of extensive damage,” he said.

SWEET GRASS COUNTY

Big Timber

As of Tuesday, several roads in Sweet Grass County were closed as a result of flooding, including Highway 191, which crosses the Yellowstone River as it runs north from Big Timber to Harlowton.

STILLWATER COUNTY

Absarokee, Nye, Fishtail, Columbus

Flooding along the Stillwater River forced evacuations Monday and caused damage from Nye to Absarokee.

Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said in a Facebook post early Monday afternoon that five bridges in the county were “out or closed.” The agency also said that emergency services agencies and the Stillwater Mine had rescued 68 people and as many as 16 dogs from the Woodbine Campground area, ferrying them to safety by raft.

“Everyone in the affected flood path is accounted for, to the best of our knowledge,” the agency wrote. “We will be assessing the loss of homes and structures when the waters recede.”

The Stillwater County News reported Tuesday that operations had been suspended at the Sibanye-Stillwater platinum mine after bridges were damaged and the road between the mine and Nye was washed out.

CARBON COUNTY

Red Lodge, Roscoe, Fromberg

Flooding from Rock Creek had portions of Red Lodge underwater Monday, damaging bridges and threatening to erode the running track at Red Lodge High School.

“We’ve had a number of bridges that have been breached or completely wiped out,” Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz said in a video briefing posted at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office also said Monday that Highway 78 had been closed as a result of structural damage to the bridge at Roscoe.

