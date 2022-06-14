Historic flooding of the Yellowstone River and its tributaries overwhelmed social media Monday and Tuesday of this week, as eyewitnesses and agencies posted drone and phone footage of rising waters, washed-out roadways, inundated towns, and bridges and homes swept away by torrential currents. Montana Free Press is compiling a collection of these videos as they become available. This post will be updated.

related Yellowstone National Park closed as rivers rise in southern Montana Heavy rain on top of deep snowpack resulted in “unprecedented” flooding in parts of southern Montana on Monday, forcing the evacuation and temporary closure of Yellowstone National Park. ‘Exceptional set of circumstances’ converge to shatter streamflow records across southern Montana Low temperatures and persistent precipitation combined with an unusually high June snowpack to set the stage for historic flooding in southwest and south-central Montana June 13. At least five rivers in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties set all-time records for high flows, wiping out bridges and roads and sending entire buildings downstream.

See more Posted by @luxleyandgrace to Instagram

See more US 212 & MT Hwy 308

Red Lodge, Montana

They are currently trying to stabilize the bridge and filling the crater that used to be the northbound lane of 212. You are no longer allowed to walk across.

*Will be updating here as I go pic.twitter.com/FOyIxOCC0y — YourOtherMotherLisa (@YourOtherMom) June 14, 2022 Posted by @YourOtherMom to Twitter

See more East side of Fromberg is underwater. There are ~100 houses over there and people told me they were evacuating in hip-high water. A temporary shelter is set up at the Fromberg School. There are still lots of residents in their homes, not opting to evacuate. #mtnews #mtwx #mtfloods pic.twitter.com/w8xoE7sy0X — Jackie Coffin (@Jackie_Coffin) June 14, 2022 Posted by @Jackie_Coffin to Twitter

Posted by Deby’s Wild World to Facebook

See more Posted by Stafford Animal Shelter to Instagram

See more I’m vacationing in Montana, and came across flooding on our way to a hot spring in Chico. Homes flooded. The road was closed along with the highway to Livingston, which is dealing with flooding. Yellowstone National Park entrances, where we were going to tomorrow, are closed. pic.twitter.com/Ymmf39Tro2 — Travis McEwan (@TravisMcEwanCBC) June 14, 2022 Posted by @TravisMcEwanCBC to Twitter

See more Posted by @tuckerwilson1990 to Instagram

See more Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022 Posted by Yellowstone National Park to Twitter

See more I Escaping to coke city. Bulldozer stopping the flood from taking out the cars. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/ThD0rcuhaW — Bensei (@BENSEI_GG) June 13, 2022 Posted by Yellowstone National Park to Twitter

See more Sunset from 2 days ago on top, sunset from today on bottom. #gardinermontana #montana #yellowstone #flooding pic.twitter.com/DKgdpkuYZ5 — Angie (@Angie1727) June 14, 2022 Posted by @Angie1727 to Twitter

See more Red Lodge, Montana#mtwx pic.twitter.com/kGLO7LgyxD — YourOtherMotherLisa (@YourOtherMom) June 13, 2022 Posted by @YourOtherMom to Twitter