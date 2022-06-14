A road is partially washed away by flood waters
Credit: Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park

Historic flooding of the Yellowstone River and its tributaries overwhelmed social media Monday and Tuesday of this week, as eyewitnesses and agencies posted drone and phone footage of rising waters, washed-out roadways, inundated towns, and bridges and homes swept away by torrential currents. Montana Free Press is compiling a collection of these videos as they become available. This post will be updated.

Posted by @luxleyandgrace to Instagram
Posted by @YourOtherMom to Twitter
Posted by @Jackie_Coffin to Twitter

What else you need to know:

Posted by Deby’s Wild World to Facebook
Posted by Stafford Animal Shelter to Instagram
Posted by @TravisMcEwanCBC to Twitter

Posted by @tuckerwilson1990 to Instagram
Posted by Yellowstone National Park to Twitter
Posted by Yellowstone National Park to Twitter
Posted by @Angie1727 to Twitter
Posted by @YourOtherMom to Twitter
Posted by @dstusek11 to Twitter

