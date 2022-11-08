U.S HOUSE MT-01

The race to represent Montana’s western U.S. House district remains too close to call as of midnight.

Energy attorney Monica Tranel, a Missoula Democrat, sits in the lead with 76,441 votes, with more than half counted, according to the Montana Secretary of State. Republican Ryan Zinke, a former congressman and secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is in second, with 71,702 votes. John Lamb, a Norris farmer running on the Libertarian ticket who Republicans have worried could play spoiler to Zinke, is in third with 5,565 votes, greater than the margin between the top two candidates.

Ryan Zinke mingles with supporters at Casey’s in Whitefish on Election Night 2022. Credit: Arren Kimbel-Sannit / MTFP

These standings are likely to change, possibly dramatically. Flathead County, which is expected to favor Zinke, who is from Whitefish, has only partially reported its results. Tranel has received a boost from Democratic-leaning Gallatin and Missoula counties, but her margin may not hold as more numbers come in.

At a crowded election-night watch party at Casey’s in Whitefish, Zinke was shaking hands and clinking glasses until just after midnight, but his team said he would not make public remarks until at least the next day. Campaign and state party staffers nervously watched TV as Fox News anchors read off results from other states, but had little to say about the state of the Zinke-Tranel-Lamb race.

Tranel, meanwhile, was rubbing shoulders with fellow Democrats — including half a dozen state lawmakers — at the packed Union Club in downtown Missoula. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., with no results yet in sight, she took the stage alongside her family to thank those gathered for their support. When Montana first secured a second seat in Congress, she said, she knew it was an opportunity for the state to elect a representative who “truly reflects the Montana that we all know, the Montana we all love, the Montana that I grew up in.”

Monica Tranel speaks to supporters at the Union Club in Missoula on Election Night. Credit: Alex Sakariassen / MTFP

“This has always been about you and about our community, and here we are together,” Tranel told the crowd. “You know, we’ve been divided. But that doesn’t mean we have to stay divided. We don’t have to be defined by the path that we’ve had over the last six years. We can be better than we’ve been. We can move forward together.”

The party quieted down after Tranel left around 11 p.m., and results were still trickling in. As of 11:19 p.m., Missoula County was reporting 38,024 ballots cast — 25,212 of them cast for Tranel, with more left to count.

U.S. HOUSE MT-02

UPDATED at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 9: The Associated Press has called the race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district for incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale.

With 72% of votes in the district counted, Rosendale has received 94,752 votes, enough for 56% of the vote overall. Gary Buchanan, the independent candidate, came in second with 37,297 votes. Democratic former Billings City Council member Penny Ronning came in third, with 34,637 votes. Sam Rankin, the Libertarian candidate, pulled up the rear with 2,238 votes.

Neither Ronning or Buchanan could be reached for comment in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Rosendale will be the inaugural representative of Montana’s newly created eastern U.S. House district. Montana has had a single congressional seat since the 1990 U.S. census, but gained a second seat following the 2020 count. The heavily Republican district stretches from Helena to the state’s eastern border. Rosendale was heavily favored by observers to win.

MONTANA SUPREME COURT

As of 12:30 a.m., Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson was showing a 12 percentage point lead in her race against James Brown, private attorney and Republican president of the Public Service Commission. The other incumbent running to retain his seat on the court, Justice Jim Rice, held a roughly 56 percentage point margin over Billings attorney Bill D’Alton.

Brown appeared to be easily outperforming Gustafson in some rural counties, but the race between the two was tighter in medium and larger counties, with Gustafson in the lead. The incumbent held onto margins in Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Park counties as of late Tuesday night and was about three points behind Brown in conservative Ravalli County. The incumbent dramatically outperformed Brown in Missoula County, leading with 74% of the vote, or more than 17,000 votes, according to unofficial results.

Some other large counties, Yellowstone and Cascade, were not yet reported at the time of publication.

MONTANA HOUSE & SENATE

As of 11 p.m. Election Night it was still unclear whether voters would steer the Montana Legislature toward expanded Republican majorities or return to Democrats some of the ground the Legislature’s minority party lost in 2020’s “red wave” election.

According to a MTFP staff tally, results were still unclear based on early election returns for 46 House seats and 15 Senate seats as of 11 p.m.. Notably, several key swing seats around Great Falls were too close to call in a first round of preliminary results published by Cascade County elections officials. One Democratic candidate, Paul Tuss, appeared on track to pick up a GOP-held seat for his party in Havre’s House District 28, leading incumbent Rep. Ed Hill by a 308-vote margin out of 3,262 total votes with all nine of the district’s precincts reporting preliminary counts.With Republicans defending healthy majorities in both chambers — 67 seats in the House and 31 in the Senate — Democrats have little chance at winning control of either chamber.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

In the race for an open seat on the state’s utility regulation board, retired Whitefish executive John Repke, a Democrat, posted a strong showing in Lewis and Clark County early on in the evening, but a late-evening results release out of Flathead County gave Republican Ann “Annie” Bukacek a 1,107-vote lead as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Throughout the night, Bukacek, a Kalispell physician, has led Repke in Teton and Lake counties, both of which are more rural and decidedly more Republican-leaning than Lewis and Clark County.

Approximately 29,000 votes were reflected in the initial counts produced by Flathead County, which is home turf for both candidates and the most populous county in the slice of western Montana that comprises District 5.

The District 5 winner will replace termed-out commissioner and former PSC chair Brad Johnson. The PSC has remained an exclusively Republican body for more than a decade. Montana voters haven’t sent a Democrat to the PSC, which regulates monopoly utility companies in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications space, since 2008.

District 1 incumbent Randy Pinocci was uncontested in the general election after defeating GOP challenger K. Webb Galbreath in the primary. His district comprises a vast swath of northern Montana, including much of the Hi-Line.

Also of note is the overlap between the PSC race and the Montana Supreme Court race. Current PSC chairman James Brown is running for a seat on the state’s highest court. If he’s successful in that bid, Gov. Greg Gianforte will have an opportunity to name a replacement to serve on the PSC. As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, the incumbent justice, Ingrid Gustafson, led Brown by about 12 percentage points in that race.