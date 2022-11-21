This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday.
Average annual increase in state General Fund spending proposed by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s 2023-25 budget. That’s equivalent to about $122 million in new spending annually during the two-year fiscal biennium that runs from July 2023 to June 2025, or roughly $111 per Montana resident. Gianforte’s Budget Director, Ryan Osmundson, argued in a press briefing last week that the increase represents a “very conservative budget” given the economy’s rapid rate of inflation, estimated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at 14% nationally over the last two years.
House GOP leadership finalizes committee assignments
Republican leadership in the Montana House of Representatives has finalized committee assignments for the 2023 Legislature, placing both relative moderates and more stringent ideologues in committee chair positions.
The Session Preview: “Everybody smile, we’re running the place”
With the 2022 election over, Republicans hold power not seen in the state capitol in nearly a century. The governor has released his budget. Lawmakers have elected leadership and will arrive in Helena on Jan. 2 to begin their work.
Double-checking Montana’s 2022 election
For the majority of candidates and voters, Montana’s 2022 midterm is over. But state and local election officials are still busy with a post-election process designed to ensure accuracy and fairness.