This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade remains by far Montana’s busiest airport. But hundreds of thousands of passengers also flew into other parts of Montana last year, according to data collected by the Montana Department of Transportation.
While Billings remains the state’s largest city, its Billings-Logan International Airport was just the fourth-busiest Montana airport in terms of passenger arrivals recorded in 2022, behind the Missoula Airport and Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Both Kalispell and Missoula did, however, see greater seasonal variation than Billings, drawing much of their traffic during the summer tourism season.
latest stories
Bill would enshrine abortion rights in state law
A bill introduced this week in the Montana Legislature flipped the typical script for hearings on abortion access: Instead of opposing restrictive bills, reproductive rights advocates lined up to support legislation they said would uphold privacy protections by codifying legal abortion in state law. Opponents urged lawmakers to vote down the bill, calling it “radical”…
Jocko Valley residents challenge DEQ over asphalt plant, new law
In the spring of 2022, Riverside Contracting applied for a 20-year, open-cut mining permit with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality on more than 150 acres off White Coyote Road in the Jocko Valley. A new nonprofit, formed in response, is pressing for a more thorough environmental review.
Educators, OPI push back on teacher licensing fee proposal
Montana’s educator licensing fee has remained static at $6 for three decades. Now a bill to increase those fees enough to support the state’s licensing system is prompting polite pushback from teachers and the Office of Public Instruction.