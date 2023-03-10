A bill that expands one of Montana’s main tools for ensuring low-income homeowners aren’t priced out of their homes by property taxes advanced in the Montana House Friday.
House Bill 189 would raise the portion of a home’s value that can qualify for property tax assistance under the state’s Property Tax Assistance Program, upping the limit from $200,000 to $350,000. It would also increase the income threshold for qualifying in the program, making ongoing property tax relief available to individuals who make up to $27,621 a year and couples who make up to $37,019.
The House gave a preliminary endorsement to the bill, sponsored by Rep. George Nikolakakos, R-Great Falls, on a bipartisan 81-19 vote Friday. A final vote to advance the measure to the Senate is expected Monday.
Under current state law, individuals who earn up to $21,032 or couples who earn up to $28,043 can apply to have a portion of their taxes on their primary residence reduced — with very low-income property owners able to have their tax bill lessened by as much as 80%.
A study on the assistance program conducted prior to this year’s legislative session noted that the program’s existing home value limit had fallen behind the state’s rapidly rising home prices. In 2015, the year the $200,000 limit was set, it was enough to cover the entire assessed value of more than four in five properties enrolled in the assistance program, legislative staff reported. This year, it’s expected to do the same for only two in five enrolled properties.
HB 189, which passed an earlier House floor vote 100-0 Jan. 27, was subsequently revised by the House Appropriations Committee to use a smaller home value, $300,000. The full chamber voted Friday to restore the $350,000 threshold.
Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, said during Friday’s floor debate that he supported the lower price because other property taxpayers would have to pick up the tab for relief to program participants.
“We have to draw the line somewhere, and the higher that line is the more of a shift you’re doing across the other segment of property tax payers,” Mercer said.
Nikolokakos argued the $350,000 threshold was roughly equivalent to adjusting the original $200,000 threshold for how much the state’s home prices have increased in recent years.
“The shift already happened. All we’re doing is pushing the shift back down,” he said.
latest stories
Board of Public Ed formally adopts new school quality rules
Rule changes approved by the Montana Board of Public Education Friday add new financial literacy and civics requirements for graduation, expand family and community engagement in career and college readiness, and preserve ratios for school counselors and librarians.
Colleagues remember veteran Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson
Chuck Johnson worked 43 years as a full-time reporter, working at or leading the Helena bureaus for Lee Newspapers and the Great Falls Tribune for most of that time. He retired in 2015 after Lee closed its bureau and laid him off, but returned to the Capitol in 2017 to cover the Legislature for the…
Lawmakers consider legislation to loosen vaccination rules
Montana lawmakers are considering bills that would allow people to refuse routine vaccinations based on their conscience, along with setting new rules for schools, courts, and businesses. These measures go beyond 2021’s House Bill 702, a first-of-its-kind state law that prohibited discrimination based on vaccine status.