Answers to your questions about the 2023 Montana Legislature from the reporters and editors of Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio.
The 68th Montana Legislative Session has wrapped up. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers drafted and debated hundreds of bills and amendments on issues like health care, education, the environment, LGBTQ+ rights and, somehow, TikTok. What does it all mean for you?
This is a recording of a May 10, 2023 live stream episode of our collaborative podcast, The Session. We answer audience questions, discuss the major developments from the 2023 session and look at what lies ahead for the laws created in the statehouse these last few months.
