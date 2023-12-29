My role as MTFP’s editor gives me a very particular view of our newsroom and the work our reporters produce. Because while I rarely write more than a story summary myself, I do get to help direct our articles’ journeys all the way from hunch to headline. And a lot happens along that path. We strategize our sourcing, double-check our data, re-confirm our facts and workshop our word choice to get our stories as close to impeccable as possible. Sometimes that journey is launched and finished inside of two hours at a single reporter’s desk. Other times it takes a month and the combined smarts of the whole newsroom. 

So my view, from well behind the byline, has a tendency to privilege these processes over any particular finished product. The processes — the methodical and measured ways in which we assemble the news you see on our homepage and in your inbox — are how we help ensure that Montana Free Press will continue to be accurate, thorough, reliable and relatable to Montanans for years to come, no matter who might be sitting in the editor’s chair, or which reporter is covering whatever beat in 2023. That often invisible work is a big part of how we’re building an institution that’s designed to last. 

So when I look back at some of my favorite MTFP stories of the past year, I can’t help but see the processes and protocols that went into producing them. All the little procedural boxes checked and milestones marked on the road to publication. But if we’re doing our jobs well, all you’ll see are stories that reward the time you spend reading them. 

Here are just a few that, for a variety of reasons, most deeply rewarded mine.

The grizzly Rorschach test

If the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes NCDE and Yellowstone grizzlies from the United States’ list of endangered and threatened species, Montana will assume full management authority of those bears — something it hasn’t had since Lower 48 grizzlies became one of the first species to join the Endangered Species List in 1975. Stakeholders…

by Amanda Eggert

Gianforte’s son one of many lobbying governor against trans bills

In late March, David Gianforte made an appointment to talk about three bills with Montana’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, who happens to be his father. David, 32, sat down in the governor’s office on March 27 with a prepared statement about legislation affecting transgender Montanans and the LGBTQ+ community generally, to which David says he…

by Mara Silvers

Interactive: Can you balance the state budget?

With the end of the 2023 Legislature looming, lawmakers face tough choices on tax rebates, housing and childcare, among other issues. Our interactive tool lets you experiment with how those choices could shift the state’s bottom line.

by Eric Dietrich

Electric City’s political pivot

Each time Democrat Jon Tester won his hard-fought U.S. Senate races in Montana, he celebrated the victory at election-night parties in Great Falls, the working-class city on the banks of the Missouri River. But as Tester goes for a fourth consecutive Senate win in 2024, the city that’s been his political backyard and a once-Democratic…

by Mike Dennison

‘One project for the people of Montana’

“Bleu Horses,” a herd of 39 life-sized metal sculptures, stands sentinel across a 160-acre parcel of sloping prairie adjacent to Highway 287, which runs between Three Forks and Helena. Dolan installed the sculptures in 2013, just north of mile marker 104.

by Anna Paige

LATEST STORIES

Hometown news

Our MTFP Local project started in 2022 as an ambition to supplement our more established statewide coverage by providing more local-oriented journalism to the communities of Montana. We assembled a talented and dedicated cohort of freelance journalists and published dozens of stories under the “local” banner, and built on that success in 2023 with these standout stories.

by Nick Ehli

