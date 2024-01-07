This story is presented in partnership with Skyline Sports, where it first appeared. It may not be republished without the express consent of Skyline Sports.

FRISCO, Texas — Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the site of the crown jewel of the FCS calendar, is a soccer stadium hosting a football game, and on Sunday, it played host to a lesson usually reserved for the boxing ring.

There are levels to this violence, and just because the Griz hadn’t yet run into a more badass team didn’t mean that none existed.

In the final game of a captivating, historic season, the Grizzlies didn’t get the triumphant return to the national stage they wanted, as instead, South Dakota State culminated its affirmation as a juggernaut by pulling away in the second half for a suspense-free 23-3 win to earn the Jackrabbits’ second-straight title.

For Montana, once the dominant FCS power West of the Mississippi, it was the first trip to the national title game since 2009.

To get there, the Grizzlies survived back-to-back overtime games in the friendly confines of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, a run that ignited the Montana fanbase and enshrined several new, iconic moments into the Griz pantheon.

On Sunday, there was no such magic or excitement.

Facing South Dakota State, which entered the game having won 28 straight, the Griz spurned their opportunities in the first half, taking the ball inside Jackrabbits territory three times but ending up with only three points.

“You look at each team, they had 17 first downs, that’s two pretty good defenses,” Montana 12th-year head coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think, in terms of evaluating how they won the game and we didn’t, it’s the critical things that are critical in every football game. I don’t think it’s — when you have good teams on each sideline, you can’t turn the ball over, you can’t get behind the chains and take negative plays. You’ve got to run the ball better than we did, and you can’t turn it over.

“Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers will cost you games, and that was a big factor today.”

The defending champions, clad in all blue for their return to Frisco, made several uncharacteristic mistakes, including a bad interception by Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Mark Gronowski. Griz senior Corbin Walker snared the underthrown deep ball, leading to Montana’s only points of the game when fellow senior Nico Ramos knocked in a 30-yard field goal.

South Dakota State also had a punt bounce off one of its blockers, giving the Griz the ball back near midfield, but the Jackrabbits still took a 7-3 lead into halftime thanks to All-American running back Isaiah Davis’s 6-yard touchdown run on their first possession.

After getting just four drives in a fast-moving first half, South Dakota State broke the stalemate on its second possession of the third quarter. Gronowski — the nation’s leader in passer efficiency who entered the game as 35-1 against FCS opponents — escaped the pocket on third and 10, rolled left and hit NFL-bound tight end Zach Heins cutting across the field for 37 yards to the Montana 10.

On the next play, Gronowski, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game for the second time in his decorated career, scrambled straight up the middle for a touchdown.

Less than five minutes later, the Jacks were in the end zone again after a Montana punt when Gronowski hit Jadon Janke for a 23-yard touchdown.

Things continued to snowball for the Griz on the first play of their next drive when Cade Terveer slapped the ball away from Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell as he tried to scramble and Ryan Van Marel recovered for SDSU. Hunter Dustman converted the turnover into points with a 32-yard field goal to make it 23-3 going into the fourth quarter, and that was all she wrote as the Jackrabbits suffocated Montana in the final 15 minutes.

The title was the second in school history for South Dakota State, and the first for ‘Jacks head coach Jimmy Rogers, who replaced the legendary John Stiegelmeier after last season. Coach Stig led SDSU to its first national championship game ever in his 26th season at the helm.

“I think it’s the leadership on this football team,” Rogers said after his team’s 29th straight win. “The guys buying into the message of not listening to a bunch of hype.

“This team is really close. When you’re close and you’re connected and you want the same thing, I don’t want to say it’s easy, because none of it is easy, but it makes it easier to have success when people love being around one another.”

The victory was another proof of the Jackrabbits’ ascension to the top of the FCS, as they continue to own the spot held for so many years by their Dakota Marker rival North Dakota State.

And for the Grizzlies, left second-best after a four-month grind of joy and pain, it was a harsh reminder that even being runner-up can leave you with quite some distance to close between yourself and the top level.

“When it comes to the guys who are still here, I’d say never be satisfied, work hard every day,” Montana senior captain Braxton Hill said. “Coach Hauck is going to demand that. That’s why we’re here today. Just never be satisfied. Work hard year-round. And you’re going to have the time of your life without even knowing it each and every day.

“Enjoy being a Grizzy … Embrace all the moments you get with your brothers, work hard for these coaches, be prideful, and represent Montana as best you can across your chest.”