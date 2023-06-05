Filed in March 2020 and scheduled to begin June 12, 2023, the lawsuit Held v. State of Montana was brought by 16 youth plaintiffs from across Montana who allege the state has violated their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The complaint focuses on two statutes — provisions of Montana’s state energy policy which explicitly promotes the use of fossil fuels, and an amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA), which prevents the state from considering how the state’s projects contribute to climate change.