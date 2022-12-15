Montana Free Press is now accepting applications for a summer 2023 environmental reporting internship. The intern will contribute to MTFP’s expanding coverage of the state’s fire season and related topics by producing bylined stories, conducting data-driven research, and assisting with coverage strategy and planning in collaboration with MTFP’s award-winning reporters and editors.

The temporary full-time internship pays $16/hr ($640 weekly), and may be structured as two distinct 8-week internships or one contiguous 16-week internship, depending on candidate availability and interest. The position is based out of MTFP’s Helena office, but the intern may live and work remotely within Montana. MTFP is unable to offer relocation or housing assistance.

Applicants should have at least two years of student journalism experience and excellent writing, research, and interpersonal skills. The ability to work independently and manage tasks and time professionally are essential. If your competencies include data reporting and visualization, broadcast experience, podcasting, audio reporting, and/or photography, your application will stand out.

WHO WE ARE: Montana Free Press, Montana’s premier statewide nonprofit news organization, is a fast-growing, entrepreneurial, nonpartisan, multimedia news organization whose stories are published online and in print and broadcast news outlets statewide. We value quality over quantity, hard-earned insight, comprehensive context, journalistic innovation, and mutually beneficial collaboration.

People of color, women, LGBTQ people, and differently abled people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applicants should submit a résumé with two professional references, no more than three substantive published clips, and a cover letter to MTFP Editor Brad Tyer at btyer@montanafreepress.org.

The application deadline is Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Montana Free Press was founded in 2016 by executive director and editor-in-chief John S. Adams, veteran political and investigative reporter and former capital bureau chief of the Great Falls Tribune. Current staff includes editor Brad Tyer, deputy editor/reporter Eric Dietrich, environmental reporter Amanda Eggert, health and human services reporter Mara Silvers, education reporter Alex Sakariassen, and political reporter Arren Kimbel-Sannit. MTFP is a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News, Local Independent Online News Publishers, the Online News Association, the Local Media Association, the Montana Newspaper Association, and the Montana Nonprofit Association. Our work is supported by donations from individual members and organizations and institutions that value high-quality, in-depth journalism.