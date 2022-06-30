Gianforte presses to extinguish all fires in 2022 Montana wildfire briefing More than a dozen land and fire managers discussed the state’s full-suppression wildfire strategy at a May 2 briefing in Helena. Participants also discussed staffing challenges, smoke impacts and how the next several months are shaping up in terms of temperature and precipitation.

Tracking Montana’s 2022 fire season

It remains to be seen whether Montana’s 2022 fire season will prove comparatively mild following a wet spring or flare up with a vengeance as summer heat dries out the state.

The Montana Free Press newsroom will assemble current information on the progression of the state’s 2022 fire season on this page, including real-time air-quality data, news coverage, and a list of active fires sourced to the federal Inciweb incident management system.

The display below includes the last reported updates provided for the 2022 wildfires that were tracked by the Inciweb incident information system and may exclude fires that aren’t reported through that system. In some cases information for specific fires may be incomplete where agencies haven’t updated Inciweb entries.