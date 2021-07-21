Tracking Montana’s 2021 fire season

With an expansive drought drying out vegetation across the state, 2021 is shaping up to be a particularly active year for Montana wildfires — enough so that Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide wildland fire emergency July 14. As the fire season progresses, Montana Free Press staff will update this page hourly with information on the location and size of fires reported across the state, as well air quality ratings for Montana communities with monitoring stations.

The display below includes wildfires tracked by the Inciweb incident information system and may exclude fires that aren’t reported through that system. Fire names in the table below link to more information on the Inciweb website.