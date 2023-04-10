With the 2023 Montana Legislature entering its final weeks, one of the key items remaining on lawmakers’ to-do list is balancing the state budget — squaring the state’s expected revenues with agency budgets, tax cuts and one-off spending bills that, in some cases, total hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Legislature’s Republican supermajority and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte already ushered a billion-dollar-plus spending and tax-cut package into law, enacting bills that will send income and property tax rebates to taxpayers, put $100 million into a highway transportation program and cut future income and business equipment taxes. Additionally, the state’s main budget bill, the $14.3 billion House Bill 2, cleared the House March 23 and is working its way through the Senate, where it’s likely to see tweaks but not a wholesale rewrite.

Still in limbo are one-off spending measures that are considered independently of the main budget bill — what lawmakers often call “cat and dog” bills, in part because they’re commonly left out in the cold as budget committees try to keep the state’s finances in the black.

With the state sitting on a historic surplus, there’s a pile of cash for the Legislature to spend this year. Even so, after many spending bills failed to clear an April 4 deadline for passing their first legislative chamber, the Capitol has many mouths left begging at the food bowl.

A budget status sheet published April 7 by the Legislative Fiscal Division identifies more than 200 live bills that would add to or subtract from the state General Fund. That list, which includes $204 million in General Fund spending on perennial state infrastructure programs, totals to $5.5 billion. That’s about $250 million more than lawmakers can approve without drawing the General Fund below the minimum reserve level required by law.

Here’s a look at which of the larger budget bills considered by this year’s Legislature are still elbowing for their portion of chow — and which notable proposals have already been kicked to the curb.

HOUSING & INFRASTRUCTURE

TAX CUTS, CREDITS & REBATES

EDUCATION

✅ House Bill 321 would direct roughly $73 million to a state account designated to help public school districts pay for major facilities and technology projects, allowing that account to reach its full $200 million cap. Going forward, HB 321 would then redirect all but 10% of coal trust revenues currently deposited in that account to the state’s conservation district. HB 321, sponsored by Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, works in tandem with House Bill 818, which would combine state accounts for school maintenance and technology projects into a single pot. HB 321 passed the House with bipartisan support April 3. HB 818, also sponsored by Reksten, passed the House 94-4 March 31 and is pending in the Senate.

HEALTH CARE

CHILDCARE

✅ House Bill 648 would make slightly-higher-income families eligible for the state’s Best Beginning program, which provides scholarships to help pay for childcare. In its current form, the bill would increase the program’s cost by about $7 million a year . Sponsored by Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, it passed the House 65-34 April 6 and is pending in the Senate.

PENSIONS

✅ House Bill 226 would put $300 million into shoring up Montana’s Public Employee Retirement System. Sponsored by Rep. Terry Moore, R-Billings, it passed the House 72-25 Feb. 27 and is pending in the Senate.

OTHER

